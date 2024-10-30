Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Asheville (SSN 758) Arrives in Floating Dry Dock [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Asheville (SSN 758) Arrives in Floating Dry Dock

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    241024-N-SS900-6154 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (Oct. 24, 2024) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) pulls into the floating submarine dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 24, 2024, for a regularly scheduled maintenance period. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Asheville is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. ARCO is a medium auxiliary floating dry dock for repair and is a Submarine Squadron 11 asset under the operational control of Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 13:59
    Photo ID: 8728658
    VIRIN: 241024-N-SS900-6154
    Resolution: 6595x4397
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Asheville
    SSN
    Readiness
    CSS-11
    SUBPAC
    ARCO

