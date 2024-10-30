USS Asheville (SSN 758) Arrives in Floating Dry Dock

241024-N-SS900-6154 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (Oct. 24, 2024) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) pulls into the floating submarine dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 24, 2024, for a regularly scheduled maintenance period. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Asheville is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. ARCO is a medium auxiliary floating dry dock for repair and is a Submarine Squadron 11 asset under the operational control of Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 13:59
|Photo ID:
|8728658
|VIRIN:
|241024-N-SS900-6154
|Resolution:
|6595x4397
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
