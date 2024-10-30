Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Asheville (SSN 758) Arrives in Floating Dry Dock [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Asheville (SSN 758) Arrives in Floating Dry Dock

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tiarra Brown 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    241024-N-QG393-1001 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (Oct. 24, 2024) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) is moored pier side at Naval Base Point Loma prior to entering the floating submarine dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) for regularly scheduled maintenance, Oct. 24, 2024. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Asheville is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, the Los Angeles-class submarine serves as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tiarra Brown)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Asheville
    SSN
    Readiness
    CSS-11
    SUBPAC
    ARCO

