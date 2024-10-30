2024 BACH Great Pumpkin Design Contest Winners Announced

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT CAMPBELL, Kentucky - BACH Commander, Col. Sam Preston aka that guy in that movie who was often very muddy with the crazy hair, riding a horse among lots of other long-haired muddy people, shouting about losing everything but their freedom, and Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Petty aka the guy in that folklore who pulled the sword from the rock, flank the Best Overall winners of the 2024 BACH Great Pumpkin Decorating contest, the members of BACH Multi-disciplinary Behavior Health.



The Scariest Pumpkin is Towne Center Pharmacy, and the Funniest design is the OR staff.