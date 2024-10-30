Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 BACH Great Pumpkin Design Contest Winners Announced [Image 3 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2024 BACH Great Pumpkin Design Contest Winners Announced

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Russell Tafuri 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    FORT CAMPBELL, Kentucky - BACH Commander, Col. Sam Preston aka that guy in that movie who was often very muddy with the crazy hair, riding a horse among lots of other long-haired muddy people, shouting about losing everything but their freedom, and Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Petty aka the guy in that folklore who pulled the sword from the rock, flank the Best Overall winners of the 2024 BACH Great Pumpkin Decorating contest, the members of BACH Multi-disciplinary Behavior Health.

    The Scariest Pumpkin is Towne Center Pharmacy, and the Funniest design is the OR staff.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 12:45
    Photo ID: 8728550
    VIRIN: 241031-A-AA791-1412
    Resolution: 2174x2637
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 BACH Great Pumpkin Design Contest Winners Announced [Image 12 of 12], by Russell Tafuri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 BACH Great Pumpkin Design Contest Winners Announced
    2024 BACH Great Pumpkin Design Contest Winners Announced
    2024 BACH Great Pumpkin Design Contest Winners Announced
    2024 BACH Great Pumpkin Design Contest Winners Announced
    2024 BACH Great Pumpkin Design Contest Winners Announced
    2024 BACH Great Pumpkin Design Contest Winners Announced
    2024 BACH Great Pumpkin Design Contest Winners Announced
    2024 BACH Great Pumpkin Design Contest Winners Announced
    2024 BACH Great Pumpkin Design Contest Winners Announced
    2024 BACH Great Pumpkin Design Contest Winners Announced
    2024 BACH Great Pumpkin Design Contest Winners Announced
    2024 BACH Great Pumpkin Design Contest Winners Announced

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BACH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download