    V-22 Ospreys at Fort McCoy [Image 17 of 30]

    V-22 Ospreys at Fort McCoy

    UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Kevin Clark 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161 from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, Calif., practice taking off and landing in their V-22 Osprey aircraft at Fort McCoy, WI, Oct. 17, 2024. The Osprey is a multirole combat aircraft that utilizes tiltrotor technology to combine the vertical performance of a helicopter with the speed and range of a fixed-wing aircraft. U.S. Army photo by Kevin W. Clark

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 09:50
    Photo ID: 8727891
    VIRIN: 241017-A-UY387-1025
    Resolution: 6057x4580
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: US
    This work, V-22 Ospreys at Fort McCoy [Image 30 of 30], by Kevin Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

