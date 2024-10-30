V-22 Ospreys at Fort McCoy

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161 from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, Calif., practice taking off and landing in their V-22 Osprey aircraft at Fort McCoy, WI, Oct. 17, 2024. The Osprey is a multirole combat aircraft that utilizes tiltrotor technology to combine the vertical performance of a helicopter with the speed and range of a fixed-wing aircraft. U.S. Army photo by Kevin W. Clark
10.16.2024
10.31.2024
|8727920
|241017-A-UY387-1048
|7130x4865
|4.24 MB
|US
|1
|0
