Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Truman's Deployment [Image 1 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Truman's Deployment

    NORTH SEA

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Shen 

    USS Harry S Truman

    241025-N-FY193-1026 NORTH SEA (Oct. 25, 2024) Members of a delegation from Estonia and the Netherlands arrive via a C-2A Greyhound, attached to the “Rawhides” of the Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40, on the flightdeck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during the NATO-led maritime vigilance activity Neptune Strike 24-2, Oct. 25, highlighting the strike group’s commitment to supporting NATO operations and collective defense of the Alliance. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mike Shen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 08:09
    Photo ID: 8727716
    VIRIN: 241025-N-FY193-1026
    Resolution: 5600x4000
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Michael Shen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN
    HSTCSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download