Truman's Deployment

241025-N-FY193-1026 NORTH SEA (Oct. 25, 2024) Members of a delegation from Estonia and the Netherlands arrive via a C-2A Greyhound, attached to the “Rawhides” of the Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40, on the flightdeck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during the NATO-led maritime vigilance activity Neptune Strike 24-2, Oct. 25, highlighting the strike group’s commitment to supporting NATO operations and collective defense of the Alliance. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mike Shen)