Truman's Deployment

241025-N-FY193-1082 NORTH SEA (Oct. 25, 2024) Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander, Carrier Strike Group 8, and Capt. Dave Snowden, commanding officer, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), escort a delegation from Estonia and the Netherlands aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during the NATO-led maritime vigilance activity Neptune Strike 24-2, Oct. 25, highlighting the strike group’s commitment to supporting NATO operations and collective defense of the Alliance. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mike Shen)