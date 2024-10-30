LRMC Yoga Class

Staff members from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center stretch during a yoga class in Landstuhl, Germany, on Oct. 29, 2024. The class, designed to promote physical and mental wellness, offers participants an opportunity to stretch, relax and recharge amidst their demanding duties. By incorporating activities like yoga, LRMC aims to support the overall health and resilience of its staff, ensuring they are prepared to provide exceptional care to patients. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 05:16
|Photo ID:
|8727553
|VIRIN:
|241029-D-SH479-4909
|Resolution:
|6504x4336
|Size:
|18.83 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
