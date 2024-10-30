Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRMC Yoga Class [Image 4 of 6]

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Staff members from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center stretch during a yoga class in Landstuhl, Germany, on Oct. 29, 2024. The class, designed to promote physical and mental wellness, offers participants an opportunity to stretch, relax and recharge amidst their demanding duties. By incorporating activities like yoga, LRMC aims to support the overall health and resilience of its staff, ensuring they are prepared to provide exceptional care to patients. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

