MQ-9 Reaper at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1

Maintenance personnel standby before an MQ-9 Reaper takes off in support of Freedom Flag 24-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2024. Freedom Flag 24-1 is an advanced, large-scale tactical exercise between the U.S. and allied partners focused to improve overall collective readiness and effectiveness of our air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)