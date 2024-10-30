Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MQ-9 Reaper at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1 [Image 2 of 2]

    MQ-9 Reaper at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Maintenance personnel standby before an MQ-9 Reaper takes off in support of Freedom Flag 24-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2024. Freedom Flag 24-1 is an advanced, large-scale tactical exercise between the U.S. and allied partners focused to improve overall collective readiness and effectiveness of our air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 03:17
    VIRIN: 241030-F-EX759-1009
    This work, MQ-9 Reaper at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1 [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan
    Wolf Pack
    MQ-9 Reaper
    Readiness
    FF24
    Freedom Flag 24

