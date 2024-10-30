Maintenance personnel standby before an MQ-9 Reaper takes off in support of Freedom Flag 24-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2024. Freedom Flag 24-1 is an advanced, large-scale tactical exercise between the U.S. and allied partners focused to improve overall collective readiness and effectiveness of our air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 03:17
|Photo ID:
|8727456
|VIRIN:
|241030-F-EX759-1006
|Resolution:
|4139x2754
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MQ-9 Reaper at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1 [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.