Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Jawanza Mitchell

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jawanza Mitchell, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental laboratory technician, fabricates a diagnostic tooth at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 29, 2024. Mitchell provides dental restorations and custom appliances for more than 2,000 service members across Kunsan, directly supporting the health and resilience of the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)