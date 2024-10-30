Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Jawanza Mitchell

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jawanza Mitchell, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental laboratory technician, poses for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 29, 2024. Mitchell was selected as the 8th Fighter Wing’s ‘Pride of the Pack’ for the week of Oct. 28- Nov. 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)