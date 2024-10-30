Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSC Yokosuka Uniform Inspection [Image 3 of 5]

    TSC Yokosuka Uniform Inspection

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Grooman 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    241030-N-BN445-1028 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 30, 2024) Cmdr. Luciano Tirado, commanding officer of Transaction Service Center (TSC) Yokosuka, conducts a uniform inspection at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan on Oct. 30, 2024. TSC conducts personnel and pay transactions for Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

    Uniform Inspection
    TSC
    CFAY
    Yokosuka

