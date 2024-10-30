241030-N-BN445-1022 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 30, 2024) Cmdr. Luciano Tirado, commanding officer of Transaction Service Center (TSC) Yokosuka, conducts a uniform inspection at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan on Oct. 30, 2024. TSC conducts personnel and pay transactions for Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 01:45
|Photo ID:
|8727408
|VIRIN:
|241030-N-BN445-1022
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.62 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TSC Yokosuka Uniform Inspection [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Zachary Grooman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.