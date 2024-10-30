Army engineers place concrete for new roundabout on Camp Humphreys, South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Kim, Chong O, engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, inspects concrete placement at a roundabout construction project on Oct. 30, 2024, Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Before placing the concrete, batches are tested to ensure it adheres to the design's quality standards. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)