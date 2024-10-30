Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers place concrete for new roundabout on Camp Humphreys, South Korea [Image 3 of 4]

    Army engineers place concrete for new roundabout on Camp Humphreys, South Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Jim Degraff, senior construction control representative, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, inspects concrete at a roundabout construction project on Oct. 30, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. In his role, he investigates and reports the facts on sites, always with a concern for Safety First. For quality, he “enforces the spec” by testing, measuring and observing the status of construction compared to specifications in the contract. As a senior con rep, he visits multiple projects and mentors others in best practices. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

