Army engineers place concrete for new roundabout on Camp Humphreys, South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jim Degraff, senior construction control representative, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, inspects concrete at a roundabout construction project on Oct. 30, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. In his role, he investigates and reports the facts on sites, always with a concern for Safety First. For quality, he “enforces the spec” by testing, measuring and observing the status of construction compared to specifications in the contract. As a senior con rep, he visits multiple projects and mentors others in best practices. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)