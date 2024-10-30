Jim Degraff, senior construction control representative, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, inspects concrete at a roundabout construction project on Oct. 30, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. In his role, he investigates and reports the facts on sites, always with a concern for Safety First. For quality, he “enforces the spec” by testing, measuring and observing the status of construction compared to specifications in the contract. As a senior con rep, he visits multiple projects and mentors others in best practices. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 00:35
|Photo ID:
|8727270
|VIRIN:
|241030-A-QR280-1017
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|7.42 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers place concrete for new roundabout on Camp Humphreys, South Korea [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.