JROTC/HTS Cultural Exchange

241028-N-CM740-1040 YOKOSUKA, Japan (October 28, 2024) – Cmdr. Paul Archer, the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88), left, speaks with Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Shinomura Kazuya, director of Japanese High Technical School, during a cultural exchange with the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Kinnick High School Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class)