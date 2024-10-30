Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JROTC/HTS Cultural Exchange [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JROTC/HTS Cultural Exchange

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    241028-N-CM740-1040 YOKOSUKA, Japan (October 28, 2024) – Cmdr. Paul Archer, the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88), left, speaks with Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Shinomura Kazuya, director of Japanese High Technical School, during a cultural exchange with the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Kinnick High School Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 22:57
    Photo ID: 8727257
    VIRIN: 241028-N-CM740-1040
    Resolution: 5909x3939
    Size: 1002.19 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JROTC/HTS Cultural Exchange [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JROTC/HTS Cultural Exchange
    JROTC/HTS Cultural Exchange
    JROTC/HTS Cultural Exchange
    JROTC/HTS Cultural Exchange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    CFAY
    Kinnick High School
    Japanese High Technical School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download