JROTC/HTS Cultural Exchange

241028-N-CM740-1023 YOKOSUKA, Japan (October 28, 2024) – Students from Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka Kinnick High School’s Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) and the Japanese High Technical School visit the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) during a cultural exchange. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)
|10.28.2024
|10.30.2024 22:57
|8727254
|241028-N-CM740-1023
|6045x4030
|821.4 KB
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|2
|0
