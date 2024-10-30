Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Iron OR24 [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Exercise Iron OR24

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Rachel Roher, a Registered Nurse works as a Triage Unit Leader goes over data with members of the Oregon National Guard during Exercise IRON OR24 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Portland, Oregon on October 29, 2024 after a simulated Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake occurred on Oct. 24, releasing a 9.0 magnitude earthquake encompassed nearly 700 miles and felt throughout the Pacific Northwest. Throughout the first critical 96 hours, the combined efforts of local, state, and federal agencies worked together to save lives, assess the extent of the damage, and begin efforts to stabilize the situation. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 20:32
    Photo ID: 8727190
    VIRIN: 241029-Z-CH590-1415
    Resolution: 4044x6067
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Iron OR24 [Image 10 of 10], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Iron OR24
    Exercise Iron OR24
    Exercise Iron OR24
    Exercise Iron OR24
    Exercise Iron OR24
    Exercise Iron OR24
    Exercise Iron OR24
    Exercise Iron OR24
    Exercise Iron OR24
    Exercise Iron OR24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    CERFP
    Oregon National Guard
    Cascadia Subduction Zone
    IRON OR24
    Legacy Emanuel Medical Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download