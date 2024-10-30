Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rachel Roher, a Registered Nurse works as a Triage Unit Leader with simulated injured victims during Exercise IRON OR24 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Portland, Oregon on October 29, 2024 after a simulated Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake occurred on Oct. 24, releasing a 9.0 magnitude earthquake encompassed nearly 700 miles and felt throughout the Pacific Northwest. Throughout the first critical 96 hours, the combined efforts of local, state, and federal agencies worked together to save lives, assess the extent of the damage, and begin efforts to stabilize the situation. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)