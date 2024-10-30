Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Readiness Assessment Program [Image 5 of 6]

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    A U.S. Army Advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade evaluates and treats a simulated casualty during a training readiness assessment program at Ft. Moore, Ga., Oct 30. The training readiness assessment program is designed to test advisor's ability to support foreign security force partners in any situation. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 15:26
    Photo ID: 8726763
    VIRIN: 241030-A-JZ147-1009
    Resolution: 7277x4854
    Size: 45 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    This work, Training Readiness Assessment Program [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

