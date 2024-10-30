Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade fires a M17 pistol during a training readiness assessment program at Ft. Moore, Ga., Oct 30. The training readiness assessment program is designed to test advisor's ability to support foreign security force partners in any situation. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.