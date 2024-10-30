USS Hampton (SSN 767) Arrives at SUBASE New London

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Los Angeles-class submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767) pulls into to Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Commissioned in November 1993 the nuclear powered attack submarine is the fourth ship in the United States Navy to bear the name Hampton. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Narewski)