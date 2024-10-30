Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hampton (SSN 767) Arrives at SUBASE New London [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Hampton (SSN 767) Arrives at SUBASE New London

    SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by John Narewski 

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    The Los Angeles-class submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767) pulls into to Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Commissioned in November 1993 the nuclear powered attack submarine is the fourth ship in the United States Navy to bear the name Hampton. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Narewski)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 13:51
    Photo ID: 8726539
    VIRIN: 241029-N-UM744-1003
    Resolution: 3000x1980
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CONNECTICUT, US
    USS Hampton (SSN 767)

    Los Angeles-class

    Hampton
    Los Angeles class
    SSN 767

