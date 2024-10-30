The Los Angeles-class submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767) makes its way up the Thames River in route to Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Commissioned in November 1993 the nuclear powered attack submarine is the fourth ship in the United States Navy to bear the name Hampton. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Narewski)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 13:51
|Photo ID:
|8726538
|VIRIN:
|241029-N-UM744-1001
|Resolution:
|3000x1980
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|GROTON, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Hampton (SSN 767) Arrives at SUBASE New London [Image 3 of 3], by John Narewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.