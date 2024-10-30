Honored moments

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Xavier Campbell, 96th Surgical Operations Squadron, holds the flag as its folded at the Team Eglin Honor Guard graduation ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Oct 25, 2024. Approximately 14 new Airmen graduated from the 240-plus-hour course. The graduation performance includes flag detail, rifle volley, pallbearers and bugler for friends, family and unit commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)