    Honored moments

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.              

    96th Test Wing

    An Air Force flag detail hold their flags steady in the breeze during the Team Eglin Honor Guard graduation ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Oct 25, 2024. Approximately 14 new Airmen graduated from the 240-plus-hour course. The graduation performance includes flag detail, rifle volley, pallbearers and bugler for friends, family and unit commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 13:23
    Photo ID: 8726498
    VIRIN: 241025-F-OC707-2014
    Resolution: 3000x2095
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    by Samuel King Jr.

    ceremony
    honor guard
    blues
    eglin
    flag

