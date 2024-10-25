Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138th Fighter Wing Marksmanship Team Dominates State Competition [Image 3 of 3]

    138th Fighter Wing Marksmanship Team Dominates State Competition

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    The 138th FW Marksmanship Team competed in the 2024 Oklahoma National Guard Governor’s Twenty Match September 7-8, 2024 at Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla. A statewide military marksmanship match for all National Guard units in the state. The 138th FW Marksmanship team took 1st place of 21 teams for pistol, and 5th place of 21 teams for rifle. (Oklahoma Air National Guard courtesy photo)

    138th fighter wing
    #GoANG
    #138FW
    #OklahomaNationalGuard
    2024 Oklahoma Governors Twenty competition

