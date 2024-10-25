138th Fighter Wing Marksmanship Team Dominates State Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 138th FW Marksmanship Team competed in the 2024 Oklahoma National Guard Governor’s Twenty Match September 7-8, 2024 at Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla. A statewide military marksmanship match for all National Guard units in the state. The 138th FW Marksmanship team took 1st place of 21 teams for pistol, and 5th place of 21 teams for rifle. (Oklahoma Air National Guard courtesy photo)