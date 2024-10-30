138th Fighter Wing Marksmanship Team Dominates State Competition

Photo By Master Sgt. Craig Michael | The 138th FW Marksmanship Team competed in the 2024 Oklahoma National Guard...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Craig Michael | The 138th FW Marksmanship Team competed in the 2024 Oklahoma National Guard Governor’s Twenty Match September 7-8, 2024 at Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla. A statewide military marksmanship match for all National Guard units in the state. The 138th FW Marksmanship team took 1st place of 21 teams for pistol, and 5th place of 21 teams for rifle. (Oklahoma Air National Guard courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The 138th Fighter Wing's Marksmanship Team recently made a name for themselves at the 2024 Oklahoma National Guard Governor's Twenty Match, a prestigious statewide military marksmanship competition. As the sole Air National Guard team among 21 competing teams, they achieved remarkable results.



The team's exceptional skill and dedication were evident in their performance. They secured a first-place finish in the pistol category, outperforming all other teams, including seasoned Army Guard units. Additionally, they claimed a commendable fifth-place position in the rifle category, showcasing their versatility and expertise in both disciplines.



This outstanding achievement is a testament to the hard work, discipline, and unwavering commitment of the 138th Fighter Wing's marksmanship team. Their victory not only brings pride to the unit but also highlights the exceptional level of marksmanship proficiency within the Air National Guard.



Congratulations to the 138th Fighter Wing Marksmanship Team on their well-deserved success!