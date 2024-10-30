Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138th Fighter Wing Marksmanship Team Dominates State Competition

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Story by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    The 138th Fighter Wing's Marksmanship Team recently made a name for themselves at the 2024 Oklahoma National Guard Governor's Twenty Match, a prestigious statewide military marksmanship competition. As the sole Air National Guard team among 21 competing teams, they achieved remarkable results.

    The team's exceptional skill and dedication were evident in their performance. They secured a first-place finish in the pistol category, outperforming all other teams, including seasoned Army Guard units. Additionally, they claimed a commendable fifth-place position in the rifle category, showcasing their versatility and expertise in both disciplines.

    This outstanding achievement is a testament to the hard work, discipline, and unwavering commitment of the 138th Fighter Wing's marksmanship team. Their victory not only brings pride to the unit but also highlights the exceptional level of marksmanship proficiency within the Air National Guard.

    Congratulations to the 138th Fighter Wing Marksmanship Team on their well-deserved success!

