    MCAS Iwakuni CO visits the JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105) [Image 6 of 8]

    MCAS Iwakuni CO visits the JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105)

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a Pennsylvania native, right, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Commander Jun Yoshida, the commanding officer of the JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105), left, pose for a photo during exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Calah Thompson)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 07:11
    Photo ID: 8725541
    VIRIN: 241029-M-DL962-4348
    Resolution: 4815x3210
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni CO visits the JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105) [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF
    Marines
    KS25
    Inazuma

