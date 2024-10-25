MCAS Iwakuni CO visits the JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a Pennsylvania native, right, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Commander Jun Yoshida, the commanding officer of the JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105), left, pose for a photo during exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Calah Thompson)