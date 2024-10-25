MCAS Iwakuni CO visits the JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105)

Leadership from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105), pose for a photo during exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Calah Thompson)
|10.29.2024
|10.30.2024 07:11
|8725545
|241029-M-DL962-3194
|6534x4356
|7.91 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|2
|0
