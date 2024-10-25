USS Omaha, USS Savannah Conduct Routine Operations in South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241028-N-ZV473-1002 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 28, 2024) Independence-variant littoral combat ships USS Savannah (LCS 28) transits alongside USS Omaha (LCS 12) during routine operations in the South China Sea, Oct. 28, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Anthony Kawaguchi)