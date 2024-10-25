Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Omaha, USS Savannah Conduct Routine Operations in South China Sea [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Omaha, USS Savannah Conduct Routine Operations in South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Emily Casavant 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    241028-N-ZV473-1002 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 28, 2024) Independence-variant littoral combat ships USS Savannah (LCS 28) transits alongside USS Omaha (LCS 12) during routine operations in the South China Sea, Oct. 28, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Anthony Kawaguchi)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 05:36
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    DESRON 7 Destroyer Squadron Seven
    U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F)
    USS Savannah (LCS 28)
    USS Omaha (LCS 12)

