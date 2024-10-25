7th Fleet Commander Addresses Staff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241028-N-WM182-2042 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 28, 2024) Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, addresses Sailors assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet's N2N39 directorate during an office call. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)