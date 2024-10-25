Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Fleet Commander Addresses Staff [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    7th Fleet Commander Addresses Staff

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    241028-N-WM182-2002 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 28, 2024) Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, addresses Sailors assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet's N2N39 directorate during an office call. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 00:26
    Photo ID: 8725148
    VIRIN: 241028-N-WM182-2002
    Resolution: 5374x3583
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Fleet Commander Addresses Staff [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7th Fleet Commander Addresses Staff
    7th Fleet Commander Addresses Staff
    7th Fleet Commander Addresses Staff
    7th Fleet Commander Addresses Staff
    7th Fleet Commander Addresses Staff
    7th Fleet Commander Addresses Staff

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Staff
    C7F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download