124th MXG Night Ops

Maintainers assigned to the 124th Maintenance Group out of Gowan Field, Idaho conduct night launch and recovery operations during Green Flag at Nellis Air Force Base, October 29, 2024. During GF, participating units train day and night to provide close air ground in support of the U.S. Army’s training operations at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)