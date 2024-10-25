Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th MXG Night Ops [Image 5 of 14]

    124th MXG Night Ops

    LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Maintainers assigned to the 124th Maintenance Group out of Gowan Field, Idaho conduct night launch and recovery operations during Green Flag at Nellis Air Force Base, October 29, 2024. During GF, participating units train day and night to provide close air ground in support of the U.S. Army’s training operations at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 21:46
    Photo ID: 8725073
    VIRIN: 241027-Z-VT588-1077
    Resolution: 7616x4760
    Size: 43.25 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th MXG Night Ops [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air national guard
    warthog
    a-10 thunderbolt ii
    maintenance
    green flag

