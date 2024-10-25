F-35 Enterprise International CDDAR Training Event at Volk Field: A New Era in Crash Recovery

Experienced aircraft recovery personnel from around the world, including participants from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Marines, as well as teams from five F-35 foreign partner countries, practice airbag-lift-drag recovery procedures on an F-16A training aircraft Sept. 13, 2024, at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, WI. This training, organized by the F-35 Joint Program Office, aimed to share techniques and methodologies, and build international relationships during the advanced CDDAR training exercise for the F-35 global enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)
09.13.2024
10.29.2024
VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, US
