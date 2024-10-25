Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Enterprise International CDDAR Training Event at Volk Field: A New Era in Crash Recovery [Image 10 of 10]

    F-35 Enterprise International CDDAR Training Event at Volk Field: A New Era in Crash Recovery

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Todd Cromar 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Experienced aircraft recovery personnel from around the world, including participants from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Marines, as well as teams from five F-35 foreign partner countries, practice airbag-lift-drag recovery procedures on an F-16A training aircraft Sept. 13, 2024, at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, WI. This training, organized by the F-35 Joint Program Office, aimed to share techniques and methodologies, and build international relationships during the advanced CDDAR training exercise for the F-35 global enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 19:48
    Photo ID: 8724911
    VIRIN: 240913-F-LS255-1200
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, F-35 Enterprise International CDDAR Training Event at Volk Field: A New Era in Crash Recovery [Image 10 of 10], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35 Enterprise International CDDAR Training Event at Volk Field: A New Era in Crash Recovery

