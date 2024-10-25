F-35 Enterprise International CDDAR Training Event at Volk Field: A New Era in Crash Recovery

Photo By Todd Cromar | Experienced aircraft recovery personnel from around the world, including participants...... read more read more Photo By Todd Cromar | Experienced aircraft recovery personnel from around the world, including participants from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Marines, as well as teams from five F-35 foreign partner countries, practice airbag-lift-drag recovery procedures on an F-16A training aircraft Sept. 13, 2024, at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, WI. This training, organized by the F-35 Joint Program Office, aimed to share techniques and methodologies, and build international relationships during the advanced CDDAR training exercise for the F-35 global enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar) see less | View Image Page

VOLK FIELD, Wisconsin – In a global first, the F-35 Joint Program Office hosted an advanced Crash Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery (CDDAR) Team Chief Course at Volk Field, Wisconsin, Held from Sept. 8-14.



The event marked a significant step forward in international collaboration for F-35 crash recovery.



More than 100 experienced aircraft recovery personnel from around the world participated, including active duty, reserve and National guard representatives from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marines, Lockheed Martin, and teams from five F-35 partner countries.



Dan Santos, the F-35 JPO depot/heavy maintenance manager, explained the need for greater cooperation throughout the F-35 enterprise arose from real-world experiences. During recent mishaps, different services and countries had to collaborate on recovery efforts, highlighting the need for more joint training programs.



"Safety is paramount to CDDAR," Santos said. "Priority one is safety, followed by minimizing further damage. Recovering the aircraft quickly and efficiently is crucial."



Volk Field has a well-established CDDAR training program, developed and delivered by volunteers over the past 12 years. The ANG instructors conduct two annual training events, offering hands-on experience with various aircraft.



Due to the F-35's importance to global security, the ability to maximize salvageable parts to improve the readiness of other F-35s, is essential.

This in-depth CDDAR training used five different salvage aircraft – C-130s, an F-16A, an A-6, and a CH-53 helicopter – to practice established recovery methods. Additionally, the course incorporated unique procedures specific to damaged F-35s.



The training emphasized practical problem-solving and adaptability. Students relied on their knowledge, experience, and teamwork to devise recovery strategies for each mishap scenario.



“We have structured our ‘Advanced Team Chief Course’ with recovery approach flexibility built in, by encouraging and coaching students to think outside the box when needed, which closely resembles real world recovery’s,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jordan Jensen, the Transit Alert Supervisor & Volk Field CDDAR site manager.



Unlike traditional, step-by-step training, this course mirrored the dynamic nature of real-world situations. Participants honed their skills while considering factors like aircraft type, location, environment, weather, and available resources.



Jensen continues, “We don’t follow the structure that the Air Education Training Command would, for example, at the schoolhouse the curriculum is taught, - you will do this task, in this sequence, and you will not deviate.”



“That type of training is very valuable and necessary, especially as foundation training for new personnel, however in the real world of aircraft crash recovery, that’s not reality,” said Jensen. “The people tasked with recovery need flexibility while exercising their highly specialized skill set and knowledge, to do what they do, sometimes with what they have available.”



This course at Volk Field differs significantly from the F-35 CDDAR course recently stood up and offered at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. While complimentary, this training goes beyond by providing aircraft recovery professionals with a diverse, comprehensive and advanced knowledge-experience base in which to draw upon while accomplishing these challenging tasks.



Dan Santos said the Hill AFB course is more formal, adhering strictly to F-35-specific technical orders and primarily geared toward on-airfield mishaps. Here at Volk Field, the focus is on off-airfield accident recovery where students are presented with mishap scenarios and challenged to use their expertise and available resources to solve it.



For example, students were presented with an A-6 submerged in mud. Each of the five teams successfully recovered the aircraft using different approaches, demonstrating the value of diverse perspectives, Santos said.



The CDDAR event will pave the way for F-35 crash recovery teams around the world to continue to train together, share procedures and insight, and help build a more prepared global CDDAR community.



International collaboration



As the world faces increasingly complex instability challenges, the ability to work together seamlessly in crisis situations is more important than ever.



Chief Master Sgt. Thorsten Michels of the German Air Force emphasized the importance international cooperation by working together with others involved in the F-35 program. He explained his team’s recent work with the U.S. Air Force at the Emergency Responder Weapons Crew conference where they discussed topics like recovery, transparency, cooperation, and cross-training between partner nations.



Networking is crucial,” Michels said. “We already do it in other subjects, so we need to go on and expand this cooperation regarding CDDAR as well.”



Looking ahead



Santos said there are ongoing initiatives to improve CDDAR capabilities, including testing new prototype recovery equipment like a transporter and plane skate, which are heavy duty sleds used to move disabled aircraft. They are also looking into expanding the role of fire departments on accident recovery’s, with additional training mishaps could be accomplished more efficiently by maximizing the people, resources and equipment already on hand.”



Additionally, there is increasing collaboration with international partners through participation in each other's CDDAR training courses.