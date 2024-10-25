British Army Maj. Gen. Dominic Biddick Visits 82nd Airborne Division

British Army Maj. Gen. Dominic Biddick, Field Army Chief of Staff, observes a demonstration of a small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) by Gainey Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 29, 2024. In order to become proficient within the operations of sUAS Soldiers must take an advanced UAS course and log over 50 flight hours of training time. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris)
