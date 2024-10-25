Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    British Army Maj. Gen. Dominic Biddick Visits 82nd Airborne Division [Image 5 of 5]

    British Army Maj. Gen. Dominic Biddick Visits 82nd Airborne Division

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris 

    82nd Airborne Division

    British Army Maj. Gen. Dominic Biddick, Field Army Chief of Staff, observes a demonstration of a small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) by Gainey Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 29, 2024. In order to become proficient within the operations of sUAS Soldiers must take an advanced UAS course and log over 50 flight hours of training time. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 17:53
    Photo ID: 8724706
    VIRIN: 241029-A-KK645-3827
    Resolution: 5299x3702
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, British Army Maj. Gen. Dominic Biddick Visits 82nd Airborne Division [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Julius Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

