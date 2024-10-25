U.S. Army Golden Knights skydive onto Galveston Island

Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Reis of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a tandem jump with passenger on 24 October 2024. The jump was part of several parachute jumps made during the tandem event in Galveston, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 11:12
|Photo ID:
|8723640
|VIRIN:
|241024-A-GH686-4921
|Resolution:
|4923x7384
|Size:
|5.41 MB
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
