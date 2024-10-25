U.S. Army Golden Knights skydive onto Galveston Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Reis of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a tandem jump with passenger on 24 October 2024. The jump was part of several parachute jumps made during the tandem event in Galveston, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)