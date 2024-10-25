Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Golden Knights skydive onto Galveston Island [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Golden Knights skydive onto Galveston Island

    GALVESTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Reis of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a tandem jump with passenger on 24 October 2024. The jump was part of several parachute jumps made during the tandem event in Galveston, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 11:12
    Photo ID: 8723641
    VIRIN: 241024-A-GH686-7845
    Resolution: 8449x5633
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: GALVESTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Golden Knights skydive onto Galveston Island [Image 10 of 10], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    parachute
    Galveston
    Texas
    Houston
    U.S. Army
    tandem

