ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th CPTS Airman recognized

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alton Kelly, center, 100th Comptroller Squadron Financial Analysis noncommissioned officer in charge, receives the 100th Air Refueling Wing ReaDy Airman of the Week certificate from Col. Joseph Wall, left, 100th ARW deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 24, 2024. Kelly led four Airmen overseeing military pay operations across three wings and 18 tenant units, advising first sergeants and commanders on pay-affecting changes in support of more than eight thousand total force personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)