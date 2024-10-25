ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th CPTS Airman recognized

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alton Kelly, 100th Comptroller Squadron Financial Analysis noncommissioned officer in charge, holds up the 100th Air Refueling Wing Bloody Hundredth coin after being chosen as the ReaDy Airman of the Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 24, 2024. Kelly led four Airmen overseeing military pay operations across three wings and 18 tenant units, advising first sergeants and commanders on pay-affecting changes in support of more than eight thousand total force personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)