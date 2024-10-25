Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th CPTS Airman recognized [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th CPTS Airman recognized

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alton Kelly, 100th Comptroller Squadron Financial Analysis noncommissioned officer in charge, holds up the 100th Air Refueling Wing Bloody Hundredth coin after being chosen as the ReaDy Airman of the Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 24, 2024. Kelly led four Airmen overseeing military pay operations across three wings and 18 tenant units, advising first sergeants and commanders on pay-affecting changes in support of more than eight thousand total force personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 05:54
    Photo ID: 8723196
    VIRIN: 241024-F-IH537-1093
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.35 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th CPTS Airman recognized [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th CPTS Airman recognized
    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th CPTS Airman recognized

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Finance
    Comptroller
    100th ARW
    ReaDy Airman
    100th CPTS
    ReaDy Culture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download