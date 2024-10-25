Battalion Benelux conducts fire safety refresher training at Zutendaal APS-2 worksite

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Cpt. Brett Adams, the operations officer at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, practices techniques to properly extinguish a fire during fire safety refresher training at the Zutendaal APS-2 worksite. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)