CLB 31 celebrates 249th Marine Corps Birthday

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Alissa Tarsiuk, the commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, serves the ceremonial cake during CLB 31’s Marine Corps Birthday Ball, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Marines and Sailors joined spouses, friends and fellow service members to celebrate the 249th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)