    CLB 31 celebrates 249th Marine Corps Birthday [Image 11 of 11]

    CLB 31 celebrates 249th Marine Corps Birthday

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peter Eilen 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine Corps fallen comrades table is displayed during the Marine Corps Birthday Ball for Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Marines and Sailors joined spouses, friends and fellow service members to celebrate the 249th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 02:16
    Photo ID: 8723021
    VIRIN: 241024-M-CI305-1302
    Resolution: 6669x4448
    Size: 31.1 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, CLB 31 celebrates 249th Marine Corps Birthday [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Peter Eilen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    USMC
    Camp Hansen
    Marine Corps Ball
    249th Birthday

