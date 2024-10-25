Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Ayase City Base Side Festival [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2024 Ayase City Base Side Festival

    JAPAN

    10.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Oct. 26, 2024) Capt. Nicolas Leclerc (2nd from left), commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Cmdr. James Beaty (3rd from right), executive officer of NAF Atsugi, Yoshihiko Katsukawa (2nd from right), the mayor of Ayase City, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. Hidekazu Tokudome (right), Commander, Fleet Air Wing 4, pose for a photo during the 2024 Ayase Base Side Festival held near the base in Ayase city. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 00:10
    Photo ID: 8722984
    VIRIN: 241026-N-OG286-1075
    Resolution: 5578x4462
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Ayase City Base Side Festival [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 Ayase City Base Side Festival
    2024 Ayase City Base Side Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Festival
    Atsugi
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    NAF Atsugi
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download