2024 Ayase City Base Side Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Oct. 26, 2024) Capt. Nicolas Leclerc (2nd from left), commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Cmdr. James Beaty (3rd from right), executive officer of NAF Atsugi, Yoshihiko Katsukawa (2nd from right), the mayor of Ayase City, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. Hidekazu Tokudome (right), Commander, Fleet Air Wing 4, pose for a photo during the 2024 Ayase Base Side Festival held near the base in Ayase city. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)