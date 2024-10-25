Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Ayase City Base Side Festival

    2024 Ayase City Base Side Festival

    JAPAN

    10.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Oct. 26, 2024) Guests and sponsors line up on stage during the 2024 Ayase Base Side Festival opening ceremony held near Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi in Ayase city. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

    This work, 2024 Ayase City Base Side Festival [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS

    2024 Ayase City Base Side Festival
    2024 Ayase City Base Side Festival

    Japan
    Festival
    Atsugi
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    NAF Atsugi
    Navy

