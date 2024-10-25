2024 Ayase City Base Side Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Oct. 26, 2024) Guests and sponsors line up on stage during the 2024 Ayase Base Side Festival opening ceremony held near Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi in Ayase city. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)