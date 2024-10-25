The Cookoff | MCBH Chef of the Quarter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with Headquarters Battalion, MCBH, evaluates a meal during a Chef of the Quarter competition at MCBH, Oct. 24, 2024. Chef of the Quarter competitions offer an opportunity for food service specialists to hone their craft while fostering esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dezmond Browning)